Taiwan logs 17,085 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in past 24 hours

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 14:33 IST
Taiwan logs 17,085 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Witnessing a continuous surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Taiwan on Sunday reported 17,085 new infections, comprising 16,936 locally transmitted cases and 149 imported infections, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). Notably, this is the fourth consecutive day where the daily COVID cases exceeded 10,000.

Of the local cases, New Taipei city reported the highest number of infections at 5,810, followed by Taipei city with 4,134, Taoyuan city with 2,784, Taichung city with 816, Keelung city with 792, and Kaohsiung city with 436 infections. With the addition of new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan reported so far mounted to 132,955 including 11,386 imported cases and 121,515 local cases.

With three fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the country mounted to 868 including 853 fatalities from local cases and the other 15 from imported cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

