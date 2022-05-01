Left Menu

US House Speaker Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Sunday with the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who arrived in Kyiv.

01-05-2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Sunday with the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who arrived in Kyiv. "I am grateful for the signal of strong support to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said after Pelosi landed in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

The video of their meeting was published on Telegram. The US House Speaker said visiting Congressional delegation salutes Zelenskyy's leadership and commends the Ukrainian people for their outstanding defence of democracy.

"Our Congressional Delegation was honoured to meet with @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to salute his leadership and courage, to commend the Ukrainian people for their outstanding defence of Democracy and to say that we are with you until victory is won," Pelosi tweeted. Pelosi said Congressional Delegation travelled to Kyiv to send a resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine.

"Our Congressional Delegation travelled to Kyiv and met with @ZelenskyyUa to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine," she added. (ANI)

