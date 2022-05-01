Left Menu

PM Modi to address programme at cultural centre in Canada today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address a programme in Canada's Markham where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 15:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address a programme in Canada's Markham where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said this is a great initiative by our diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India.

"At around 9 PM this evening, I will be sharing my remarks at a programme in Markham, Canada where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. This is a great initiative by our diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India," PM Modi tweeted. Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre (SMCC) is a temple and a cultural centre serving the Hindu Community of the Greater Toronto Area.

The SMCC Project was initiated by the Gujarat Samaj of Toronto in 1985 to help, promote and preserve Gujarati and culture, according to SMCC's website. To preserve our values and traditions for generations to come, SMCC provides facilities for education, religious worship, and social functions for all ages, the website read. (ANI)

