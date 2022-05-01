Sri Lankan leaders promise to address challenges amid economic crisis

The Sri Lankan government is taking various approaches to address current challenges faced by the country, the country's President and the Prime Minister said in their messages on the International Labour Day. "The government is taking various approaches to liberate the people from this situation and alleviate the oppressive nature of the situation," President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

In his message, Gotabaya Rajapaksa again invited the leaders of all political parties to come to a consensus on behalf of the people to overcome the challenge faced by the country. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the government is currently taking all possible measures to manage the economic crisis and is seeking the necessary support at the local and international levels.

Protesters in the country have been calling for immediate measures to be taken by the government to solve the current economic crisis featuring shortages of foreign exchange, fuel and other essential supplies as well as rising inflation. Sri Lanka is facing one of the worst economic woes since gaining independence in 1948. It is grappling with food and electricity shortages, affecting many people, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas. (ANI)

