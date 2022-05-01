Sri Lankan Opposition leader slams govt for being reckless

As Sri Lanka faces one of the worst economic crises since gaining independence, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa slammed Sri Lankan government for being reckless, and asked the masses to observe a "Black May Day" this year. In a message, where Premadasa spoke about the International Workers' Day in Sri Lanka, he pointed out the present government is "reckless" having pushed the country to the edge of bankruptcy. He remarked that such a situation had risen for the first time in the history of Sri Lanka, reported the Colombo Page.

According to Premadasa, this year marks "the most calamitous and disastrous Labour Day" in Sri Lanka due to the inability of the government to control the situation. He highlighted that every economic sphere including the working class, health centres, fisheries, farming, transport and others is facing the brunt of economical woes due to an "unscrupulous economic management" leading to the "plundering of local resources." Premadasa further elucidated that the aggravation of social problems is also due to the failure of the government to "provide basic necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, medicine, education, employment."

"In such a situation, working people in our country have to celebrate May Day this year as a Black May Day," the opposition leader added as reported by Colombo Page. "May all citizens of our country have the strength to transform this year's Labor Day into the last May Day to be celebrated under this anarchic government," he said. Further, Premadasa even urged the citizens of the island country to win the battle for freedom against the "anarchic government" and transform the country into an economically, socially, and political stable land, as reported by Colombo Page.

Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well. (ANI)

