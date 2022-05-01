Left Menu

Heavy police presence keeps motorcycle protest under control in Ottawa

Ottawa police officers on Saturday continued their enhanced operations in the downtown area of Canada's capital city to manage protests and events of this weekend's Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 01-05-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 15:16 IST
Heavy police presence keeps motorcycle protest under control in Ottawa
People embrace in front of Parliament Hill, during a protest of Motorcycle-borne "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 30, 2022. (Photo Credit: REUTERS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Ottawa [Canada], May 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Ottawa police officers on Saturday continued their enhanced operations in the downtown area of Canada's capital city to manage protests and events of this weekend's Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally. Ottawa Police said in a news release that three people have been arrested on the second day.

Other enforcement actions since Friday morning included 560 parking tickets, 39 vehicles towed and eight tickets for noise, smoking and encumbering highway. The protest is billed as an event to support Canadian veterans, with many veterans attending, although the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" website gives no reason for the event. Some protesters are opposed to COVID-19 mandates.

It was estimated that between one and two thousand people showed up on Saturday, a far cry from February's numbers. The city of Ottawa has brought in tight restrictions in anticipation of this weekend's protest to avoid a repeat of the anti-mandate convoy's occupation in late January and February, during which Downtown Ottawa was occupied for three weeks, resulting in a public order emergency. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022