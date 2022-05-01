Left Menu

9 suspects detained after building collapses in central China

Public security authorities detained nine people on Sunday after a self-constructed residential building collapsed Friday in central China's Hunan Province.

ANI | Changsha | Updated: 01-05-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 15:16 IST
9 suspects detained after building collapses in central China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Changsha [China], May 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Public security authorities detained nine people on Sunday after a self-constructed residential building collapsed Friday in central China's Hunan Province. According to police in the provincial capital of Changsha, the owner of the building surnamed Wu, and three others in charge of building design and construction surnamed Long, Ren and Xue were suspected of the crime of causing a major-liability accident.

Investigations also showed that an engineering testing company issued a false house safety appraisal report to the guesthouse in the building on April 13. The legal representative of the company surnamed Tan, and four technicians surnamed Ning, Tang, Liu and Gong were suspected of the crime of providing false documents. So far, five people have been rescued, and 23 others remain trapped.

The incident took place at 12:24 p.m. in Wangcheng District in Changsha. Further investigations are underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022