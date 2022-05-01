Left Menu

Azerbaijan claims Armenia violated ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia has violated a ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh by firing at the positions of the Azerbaijani military in the border region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Baku [Azerbaijan], May 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Armenia has violated a ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh by firing at the positions of the Azerbaijani military in the border region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday. "On April 30 at 20:55 [16:55 GMT], the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the village of Zeilik, Kyalbajar region from positions on the state border in the village of Yukhary Shorja, Basarkechar region," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani side took corresponding response measures, the ministry added. The decades-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalated in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 and left thousands of casualties on both sides. A trilateral ceasefire declaration was mediated by Russia in November of that year and the sides agreed to a deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. This caused a political crisis in Armenia, where many view the ceasefire as a defeat in the prolonged conflict and put the blame on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (ANI/Sputnik)

