Firefighting helicopter crashes in Russia, injuring 6, killing 1

One person died, six more were injured on Sunday in a Mi-8 helicopter's hard landing at an airfield in the city of Mogocha on return from extinguishing a fire near the village of Maklakan, Trans-Baikal Territory, the emergency services told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-05-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 16:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

oscow [Russia], May 1 (ANI/Sputnik): One person died, six more were injured on Sunday in a Mi-8 helicopter's hard landing at an airfield in the city of Mogocha on return from extinguishing a fire near the village of Maklakan, Trans-Baikal Territory, the emergency services told Sputnik. Earlier in the day, the regional ministry of health told Sputnik that one person died and five were injured in the crash.

"One person died, six more were injured in the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in Transbaikalia," the emergency services said. The message about the hard landing of the MI-8 helicopter was received at 11:05 Moscow time [08:05 GMT].

The helicopter was returning from extinguishing a fire near the village of Maklakan, the press service of the Transbaikalia government specified. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

