Left Menu

Two jets from China enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Two Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 Flanker jets from China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:18 IST
Two jets from China enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Two Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 Flanker jets from China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday, according to the Ministry of National Defense. The incursions occurred at 8:53 a.m. and 1:23 p.m. (local time) respectively, both times at an altitude of 9,800 meters northeast of Dongsha Island in the southwest sector of the ADIZ, Taiwan News reported.

It further reported that in both cases, the jets turned back after Taiwan's military sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track them. While the intrusions were the first since Thursday (April 28), they marked the 25th day in April with PLAAF incursions, which totaled 72 for the month. In 2022 so far, there have been 78 days with ADIZ incursions by a total of 348 Chinese aircraft, Taiwan News reported.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country's airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022