Left Menu

18,000 soldiers to take part in military drills from May1 to 27: Poland

The Defender Europe 2022 (DE22) and Swift Response 2022 (SR22) military exercises will be held on the territory of nine European countries starting May 1 with the participation of 18,000 military personnel, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:12 IST
18,000 soldiers to take part in military drills from May1 to 27: Poland
Poland flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], May 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The Defender Europe 2022 (DE22) and Swift Response 2022 (SR22) military exercises will be held on the territory of nine European countries starting May 1 with the participation of 18,000 military personnel, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Sunday. "Between 1 and 27 May, the exercises Defender Europe 2022 (DE22) and Swift Response 2022 (SR22) with the participation of Polish soldiers will be conducted on the territory of Poland and 8 other countries. There will be approximately 18 000 participants from over 20 countries training together in both exercises," the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from Polish troops, military personnel from the United States, France, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom will participate in the exercises, according to the statement. The 5th Corps of the US Armed Forces is reportedly responsible for the command. DE22 and SR 22 are regular defensive exercises that are not related to the current geopolitical situation in the region, the ministry stressed.

The troops will train in various combat situations, including long-distance marches, bridging rivers, and fire training, the statement said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022