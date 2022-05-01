Left Menu

Hong Kong continues tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance

Hong Kong government on Sunday announced that the COVID-19 virus has recently been detected in sewage samples from some areas in the city, indicating that there may be hidden cases on the premises.

ANI | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:13 IST
Hong Kong continues tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong government on Sunday announced that the COVID-19 virus has recently been detected in sewage samples from some areas in the city, indicating that there may be hidden cases on the premises.

About 200,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers, and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons, it said, reported Xinhua. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform. In efforts to combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department, in collaboration with a cross-disciplinary team of the University of Hong Kong, have strengthened the sampling of sewage in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 119 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 181 additional cases through self-reported RATs, official data showed, as per the China-based news agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022