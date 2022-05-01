Hong Kong continues tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance

Hong Kong government on Sunday announced that the COVID-19 virus has recently been detected in sewage samples from some areas in the city, indicating that there may be hidden cases on the premises.

About 200,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers, and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons, it said, reported Xinhua. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform. In efforts to combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department, in collaboration with a cross-disciplinary team of the University of Hong Kong, have strengthened the sampling of sewage in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 119 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 181 additional cases through self-reported RATs, official data showed, as per the China-based news agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)