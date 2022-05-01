Left Menu

Lithuania ends COVID-19 emergency status, changes management strategy

Lithuania ended the COVID-related "extreme situation" on Sunday, changing the pandemic's management strategy, according to the Ministry of Health.

ANI | Vilnius | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:07 IST
Lithuania ends COVID-19 emergency status, changes management strategy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Vilnius [Lithuania], May 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Lithuania ended the COVID-related "extreme situation" on Sunday, changing the pandemic's management strategy, according to the Ministry of Health. The decision was made following a steady decline in the number of new coronavirus cases and hospital admissions. Lithuania has also reached a COVID-19 immunization rate of over 80 percent.

"We are not saying that the disease is gone but that it is under control," Deputy Health Minister Ausra Bilotiene Motiejuniene told Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT). Lithuania has already scrapped the requirement to wear masks in most indoor places. Before Sunday, masks were only compulsory in medical and care facilities, as well as on public transport.

As of May 1, mask-wearing will become recommended and no longer compulsory in all indoor facilities. Self-isolation will also no longer be compulsory even after a positive COVID-19 test. Family doctors will decide on the length of their patients' sick leave based on their condition.

As of May 1, the National Center for Public Health will no longer collect questionnaires on the infected people's contacts. However, the center will continue to investigate coronavirus outbreaks. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022