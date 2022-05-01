Iran vows to continue nuke talks until national interests utterly protected

Left Menu

Iran pledged on Sunday to continue the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal until its national interests are completely and comprehensively protected, the official news agency IRNA reported.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:16 IST
Tehran [Iran], May 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran pledged on Sunday to continue the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal until its national interests are completely and comprehensively protected, the official news agency IRNA reported. The remarks were made by Ali Bahadori-Jahromi, spokesman of the Iranian government, in response to talk that the United States is close to admitting the failure of the Vienna nuclear talks.

The nuclear negotiations are among Iran's top priorities, Bahadori-Jahromi noted. Iran will continue efforts within the framework of the international diplomatic mechanisms until it protects its economic interests and nuclear rights, the spokesman concluded. In July 2015, Iran signed with the world powers a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in which Tehran agrees to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of the international sanctions on it.

However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to gradually drop some of its nuclear commitments under the agreement. Since April 2021, several rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties to revive the deal. Iran insists on securing guarantees that the U.S. government would not abandon the deal again and lifting the sanctions in a verifiable manner.

On Tuesday, Israel claimed that the United States is closer than ever to admitting defeat on President Joe Biden's stated goal of a return to the JCPOA. (ANI/Xinhua)

