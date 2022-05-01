Left Menu

Sri Lanka prefers inclusive distribution of aid, Jaishankar informs Tamil Nadu

After Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution seeking permission to supply rice and essential medicines as aid to Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the Govt of India and informed that Sri Lanka prefers inclusive distribution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:54 IST
Sri Lanka prefers inclusive distribution of aid, Jaishankar informs Tamil Nadu
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution seeking permission to supply rice and essential medicines as aid to Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the Govt of India and informed that Sri Lanka prefers inclusive distribution. This comes as the resolution piloted by Chief Minister MK Stalin was unanimously passed by the house, including the opposition AIADMK and the BJP.

Jaishankar in a letter addressed to CM Stalin said that the mission in Colombo was consulted over Tamil Nadu's request. The Ministry in a letter stated, "MEA offers that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the Govt of India. The Government of Sri Lanka's preference is for inclusive distribution." On the proposal by the Government of Tamil Nadu to provide humanitarian assistance to the Island nation, Jaishankar noted the TN government can direct TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Government of India for supplying the relief material.

The EAM said, "You may wish to direct TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with Government of India for supply and distribution of humanitarian relief material to Sri Lankan Government. Relief material will be shared with Government of Sri Lanka to be distributed appropriately in the current circumstances." Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022