Kabul's Khalifa Sahib Mosque blast: Families of victims demand justice

Families of victims, including national Kung Fu champion and national team member, Ahmad Seyar Ahmadi, who were killed in a recent blast on Friday at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul demand justice as violence increased after Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. The blast took place on Friday in the evening at Khalifa Sahib mosque in the Darul Aman area of Kabul.

Families of victims of the blast called for the perpetrators to be held accountable, TOLOnews reported. Afghan national Kung Fu champion and national team member, Ahmad Seyar Ahmadi, was among those killed, according to media reports.

According to the Ministry of Interior, at least ten people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded. However, eyewitnesses estimated the number of casualties to be higher. On being asked about the death of his father, Ahmad's son Seyawash spoke to TOLOnews and said, "What can I say?"

"He told me that if I didn't come back, the car and everything else belong to you. Take care of your father," said Obaidullah, the brother of Ahmadi in another statement, quoting Ahmadi's last words. The relatives of Ahmadi called on the current Afghan government to ensure justice. Ahmadi left four children behind, said local media reports.

"It was a similar situation in the previous government and it is the same in this government, the situation is very critical. We call on the current government to prevent such incidents," said Naseer Ahmad Nizazai, a relative of Ahmadi. Ahmadi was a student in his last semester at an engineering school, TOLOnews quoted, citing reports.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday (local time) condemned the "continued heinous terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan" while underlining the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable. UNSC member countries also reaffirmed that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," while also saying that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres too condemned the blast in Kabul on Friday, extending his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to those injured according to Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq. Eight months after the Taliban reclaimed Afghanistan, there's been increased violence and a resurgence of extremist groups. The attacks in the country do not seem to die down since the Taliban took control and their regime has rocked a new wave of violence. (ANI)

