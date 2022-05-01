PM Modi upholds idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', says India does not dream of its own rise at cost of others

Upholding the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world as one family), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India does not dream of its own rise at the cost of others. "India talks about 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. India does not dream of its own uplift at the cost of another's loss. India wishes for the welfare of entire humanity, the whole world," PM Modi said at a programme in Canada's Markham where a statue of India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was being unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre (SMCC).

He said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue at SMCC in Ontario is a symbol of relation between India-Canada. "Sardar Vallabhbhai's statue at Sanatan Mandir will not only strengthen our cultural values but also become a symbol of relation between the two countries," he added. The Prime Minister also highlighted the role played by the Ontario-based Sanatan Mandir Cultural Center in keeping Indian culture and values alive in Canada.

PM Modi praised Indians living in Canada for being devoted to India. "An Indian may live anywhere in the world for generations but his devotion to India does not decrease even a little. Whatever nation he resides in, he serves it honestly. Democratic values and sense of duty carried by his ancestors from India live in a corner of his heart," the Prime Minister added. PM Modi during the programme said that as India is marking 75 years of independence or Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav we are taking a pledge to make a new India. "We are reiterating our resolve to fulfil that dream of Sardar Saheb," he added.

"After independence, Sardar Saheb restored the Somnath temple to remind India of its thousands of years of heritage. Gujarat was a witness to that cultural Mahayagya", noted the PM. SMCC is a temple and a cultural centre serving the Hindu Community of the Greater Toronto Area. The SMCC Project was initiated by the Gujarat Samaj of Toronto in 1985 to help, promote and preserve Gujarati and culture, according to SMCC's website.

To preserve our values and traditions for generations to come, SMCC provides facilities for education, religious worship, and social functions for all ages, the website read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)