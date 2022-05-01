Left Menu

Singapore reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 1,732 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,199,640.

ANI | Updated: 01-05-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:23 IST
Singapore reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, May 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 1,732 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,199,640. Among the new cases, 1,694 were local transmissions and 38 were imported cases.

Of the local cases, 216 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,478 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health. A total of 225 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with seven cases in intensive care units.

One death was reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,336, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
2
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global
4
During middle, old age seven hours of sleep is optimal: Research

During middle, old age seven hours of sleep is optimal: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022