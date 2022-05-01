Singapore reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, May 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 1,732 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,199,640. Among the new cases, 1,694 were local transmissions and 38 were imported cases.

Of the local cases, 216 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,478 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health. A total of 225 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with seven cases in intensive care units.

One death was reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,336, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

