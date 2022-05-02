Left Menu

Pakistan: Farmers decry urea crisis after gas supply to fertilizer units worsens

Farmers of Pakistan fear that the urea crisis would be severe this year because of the reduction in the gas supply that has been diverted to help overcome the electricity shortage in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 10:59 IST
Pakistan: Farmers decry urea crisis after gas supply to fertilizer units worsens
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Farmers of Pakistan fear that the urea crisis would be severe this year because of the reduction in the gas supply that has been diverted to help overcome the electricity shortage in the country. Gas supply to at least two fertilizer manufacturing units in Punjab has been further worsening the compost crisis before the last Rabi season.

The official urea fertiliser rates that farmers pay in Pakistan are very high. Urea fertiliser rate per bag is Rs 1,768 but the farmers had to purchase it for Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,700 per bag, and that too after standing in long queues for hours, reported Dawn. The struggling farmer had been voicing their concerns about the urea shortage to the ex-Imran Khan-led government as well, however, they had fallen on deaf ears.

The PTI government had been justifying the spike in Urea prices while comparing them with the international prices of Rs 11,000 per bag. Last year, gas supply to the fertiliser industry had been suspended from June to September, making a dent of 200,000 tonnes in the production of urea compost.

As the 2021-22 Rabi season had started with an inventory of 116,000 tons against the 472,000 tons of the previous year, urea supply and prices had spun out of control impacting the Rabi crop cycle and threatening the coming Kharif. With less production of compost, farmers are struggling to meet the demand. Moreover, the prices of the compost are also leading to the smuggling of the fertilizer.

The government's inability to address the issue has played havoc on the supply and is causing a severe crisis of one of the most essential agricultural inputs. Pakistan Kissan Ittehad president Khalid Mahmood Khokhar accused the former Minister and said that Imran Khan's government diverted the blame onto the political opposition, as per the media outlet. The closure of factories earlier than even the last year means a further drop in production and thus widening the demand and supply gap, bemoans Khokhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022