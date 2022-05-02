Left Menu

Taiwan logs 17,858 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in past 24 hours

Witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Taiwan on Monday reported 17,858 new infections, comprising 17,801 locally transmitted cases and 57 imported infections, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:35 IST
Taiwan logs 17,858 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Taiwan on Monday reported 17,858 new infections, comprising 17,801 locally transmitted cases and 57 imported infections, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). Notably, this is the fifth consecutive day where the daily COVID cases exceeded 10,000.

Of the local cases, New Taipei city reported the highest number of infections at 6,584, followed by Taipei city with 3,718, Taoyuan city with 2,577, Keelung city with 874, Taichung city with 839, and Kaohsiung city with 660 infections. With the addition of new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan reported so far mounted to 150,808 including 11,443 imported cases and 139,311 local cases.

With three fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the country mounted to 871 including 856 fatalities from local cases and the other 15 from imported cases. Meanwhile, the CECC has predicted that Taiwan could witness the peak of the COVID-19 wave in the second half of May, reported Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022