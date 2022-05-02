Taiwan logs 17,858 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in past 24 hours

Witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Taiwan on Monday reported 17,858 new infections, comprising 17,801 locally transmitted cases and 57 imported infections, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). Notably, this is the fifth consecutive day where the daily COVID cases exceeded 10,000.

Of the local cases, New Taipei city reported the highest number of infections at 6,584, followed by Taipei city with 3,718, Taoyuan city with 2,577, Keelung city with 874, Taichung city with 839, and Kaohsiung city with 660 infections. With the addition of new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan reported so far mounted to 150,808 including 11,443 imported cases and 139,311 local cases.

With three fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the country mounted to 871 including 856 fatalities from local cases and the other 15 from imported cases. Meanwhile, the CECC has predicted that Taiwan could witness the peak of the COVID-19 wave in the second half of May, reported Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)