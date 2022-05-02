Left Menu

Pakistan: PM Sharif's aid offers PKR 50,000 reward for anyone who rips off Rashid's wig

In a rather weird offer, Hanif Abbasi, special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that anyone who rips off and brings former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid's wig will be rewarded PKR 50,000.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 15:06 IST
Pakistan: PM Sharif's aid offers PKR 50,000 reward for anyone who rips off Rashid's wig
Shehbaz's aid offers PKR 50,000 reward for anyone who takes off and brings Rashid's wig (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a rather weird offer, Hanif Abbasi, special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that anyone who rips off and brings former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid's wig will be rewarded PKR 50,000. Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Abbasi said that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and his nephew were involved in the planning of the Masjid-e-Nabvi's incident wherein the Shehbaz Sharif delegation was insulted.

Notably, a viral video has been circulating on social media platforms that showed hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor" [thieves] slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi, reported The News International. In a video, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen along with others.

The SAPM said that he would contest Sheikh Rashid at all the political forums adding that wherever he would want to contest elections with him, he was ready to challenge the former Minister. He accused the PTI workers of hurling abuses at Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti on Masjid-e-Nabvi premises. Calling the action a breach of the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi, the Interior Minister urged punishment for all the culprits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022