Left Menu

Pak: Marriyum Aurangzeb blames Imran Khan for using state agencies in targeting political rivals

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has slammed ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and blamed him for soaring unemployment and inflation in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 19:53 IST
Pak: Marriyum Aurangzeb blames Imran Khan for using state agencies in targeting political rivals
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has slammed ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and blamed him for soaring unemployment and inflation in the country. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, she expressed her disappointment over a number of crises Pakistan is facing, reported Radio Pakistan.

She said that the former Prime Minister was busy in victimizing his political rivals by using National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and other government agencies. He was more involved in putting his opponents behind bars and detaining them in dead cells. Further, Marriyum even pointed out that Imran Khan had retained gifts from Tosha Khana accompanied by expensive BMW vehicles worth 150 million rupees. The Minister for Information and Broadcasting even criticized the former Prime Minister for illegal possession of a pistol gifted to him by a foreign dignitary, reported Radio Pakistan.

Marriyum went on to say that slogans were raised against Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif and his delegation at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah at the behest of Imran Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022