PM Modi, German Chancellor co-chair Inter-Governmental Consultations

The sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations, a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany, have begun here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz co-chairing it IGC is a unique mechanism which brings together several ministers and officials from both sides to engage in bilateral discussions culminating in a plenary session which is chaired by the two leaders.

It reviews cooperation between the two countries across a range of areas as also to identify fresh areas of partnership. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the IGA will encompass a broad spectrum of areas of mutual interest.

"For growth and resilience. For mobility and prosperity. For a greener and sustainable future. For an open and peaceful Indo-Pacific. The 6th edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations gets underway," the MEA said in a tweet. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the Inter-Governmental Consultation between India and Germany illustrates the special nature of this friendship. "Prime Minister @narendramodi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet in Berlin," PMO said in a tweet.

Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival in Germany. He arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit and got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)