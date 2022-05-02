German Chancellor shares information on 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday praised India and shared the information about their discussion during the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. After signing the green and sustainable energy partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Scholz said, "During our 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, we also focussed on global issues and these consultations help us deepen our relationship."

German Chancellor also expressed his happiness over signing the agreement with the Indian government. He said, "Delighted that the first Inter-Governmental Consultations of this Govt took place with Indian Govt. To me, it's a sign of the special quality of our relationship." Scholz also said that India is a very important partner of their country in Asia in economic terms, security policy terms, and climate-political terms.

He further said, "India is among our very important partners here. The world can only develop well if we are clear as to the fact that future relations in the world will be characterised and marked by many countries, not by a few powerful countries." German Chancellor also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G-7 summit in Germany.

"I invited you as our guest to G7 Summit end of June & we look forward to welcoming you back to Germany," he said. The agreement was signed after the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations, a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany.

IGC is a unique mechanism which brings together several ministers and officials from both sides to engage in bilateral discussions culminating in a plenary session which is chaired by the two leaders. It reviews cooperation between the two countries across a range of areas as also to identify fresh areas of partnership. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the IGA will encompass a broad spectrum of areas of mutual interest.

Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival in Germany. He arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit and got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

