15 people summoned for statement in Sri Lanka's Mirihana protest

In another anti-government protest witnessed in Sri Lanka in the Mirihana area, 15 protesters were summoned before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to record a special statement. In the heated protest between the angry mob of protesters and the Sri Lankan police, over 26 people were injured, reported the Colombo Page. Formerly, the police arrested 54 persons in connection with the incident. They were brought before the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court but later released on bail.

However, out of the 54 arrested, 15 protesters were summoned before the CID for the police to record their statements. The others who were involved in the demonstration are due to be called upon before the court in the following days, reported the Colombo Page. Amid a simmering political crisis in the Island country, frustrated Sri Lankans, tired of the prolonged power cuts and food shortages had gathered near the private residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Mirihana. The protesters chanted slogans of "go home" against Rajapaksa and demanded solutions to the many crises the country had befallen into.

The protesters clashed with the police outside Rajapaksa's residence. A bus attached to the Sri Lanka Army and a jeep were set on flames by the protesters. As the situation got out of control, the police imposed a curfew in several areas in Colombo. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. The country is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a food, fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.

Further, Sri Lanka is also witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Its's currency has been devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. (ANI)

