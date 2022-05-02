Left Menu

Ambassador Abhay Kumar meets Madagascar President, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Monday called on Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 02-05-2022 23:56 IST
Ambassador Abhay Kumar meets Madagascar President (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Monday called on Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. "Ambassador Abhay Kumar called on Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar today. They noted the progress made in the bilateral ties between #India and #Madagascar and discussed ways to further strengthen them," India in Madagascar tweeted.

Last month, Kumar called on Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay in the capital Antananarivo and reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties. India and Madagascar's bilateral ties are going from strength to strength since the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Madagascar in 2018 under the collaborative vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

India sees Madagascar not only as an important bilateral partner but also as a vital role in the collaborative maritime vision of SAGAR. There are a number of MoUs in the sector of health, education, culture, training of Human Resources, environmental protection, custom matters, and information exchange which have been finalised between the two countries and are likely to be signed soon.

An India-Madagascar Chamber of Commerce was launched last month in Antananarivo to further strengthen the trade ties between the two countries. A Green Triangle named after Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo in March this year.

Madagascar has over 17,500 people of Indian origin, mostly from Gujarat, living and working there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

