Left Menu

Malaysia reports 1,352 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths

Malaysia reported 1,352 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,450,859, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 03-05-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 09:14 IST
Malaysia reports 1,352 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,352 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,450,859, according to the health ministry. There are four new imported cases, with 1,348 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further five deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,555. The ministry reported 6,074 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,378,864.

There are 36,440 active cases, including 66 in intensive care and 44 in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 12,380 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 85.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 81.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022