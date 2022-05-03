New Zealand reports 9,109 new community cases of COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], May 3 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand has recorded 9,109 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday. Among the new community infections, 2,678 were reported in the largest city Auckland, said the ministry.

In addition, 128 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border. Currently, there are 481 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 10 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 20 more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 949,323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. New Zealand is currently under the orange settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

From midnight Sunday, New Zealand's borders have opened to visitors from 60 visa waiver countries for the first time since closing its international borders in March 2020 over COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

