PM Modi, Danish counterpart hold delegation-level talks in Copenhagen

ANI | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-05-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:16 IST
PM Modi, Danish counterpart hold delegation-level talks in Copenhagen (Photo: MEA India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen on Tuesday to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "Delegation level talks led by PMs @narendramodi & @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen begin. Both sides to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership. Will also discuss our wide-ranging cooperation in areas of skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties, etc," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

PM Modi on Tuesday reached the Danish capital for a one-day visit that will include several engagements including talks with leaders from Nordic countries. "Walking the talk PM @narendramodi and @Statsmin PM Mette Frederiksen at Marienborg. The bonhomie between the two leaders mirrors the close ties between India and Denmark," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.

This visit started to Denmark shortly after his Berlin visit on Tuesday. During his one-day Germany visit, PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

