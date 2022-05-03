Left Menu

India, Denmark exchange Letters of Intent, MoUs

India and Denmark on Tuesday exchanged Letters of Intent and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

ANI | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-05-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:25 IST
India, Denmark exchange Letters of Intent, MoUs
India, Denmark exchange Letters of Intent, MoUs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

India and Denmark on Tuesday exchanged Letters of Intent and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. Earlier today, PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

He also took a private tour of the residence of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Danish PM during the tour. PM Modi on Tuesday reached the Danish capital for a one-day visit. This visit started to Denmark shortly after his Berlin visit on Tuesday.

During his one-day Germany visit, PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022