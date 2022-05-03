Man dressed as a clown in Karachi impresses netizens with his singing skills, watch video

The Internet never disappoints when it comes to recognizing raw talent. Time and again, we've seen various talents across boundaries getting the fame and recognition they deserve. Interestingly, a new addition to this list is a man dressed as a joker from Karachi, Pakistan, who has won the hearts of people with his soulful singing, and not his magic tricks. This Karachi clown was spotted on the streets by a popular Pakistani YouTuber Ahmed Khan. On wondering what the 'joker' was upto, he went to have a little chat with him.

When the man dressed as 'joker' said he was just trying to make children laugh and earn an honest living, Ahmed asked the clown if he had any tricks up his sleeves. Much to his surprise, the joker did not perform any magic trick but startled the YouTuber with his magical voice.

He replied that he likes to sing and began singing soulful renditions, flexing his beautiful singing skills. Leaving the YouTuber in awe, the Karachi clown performed some soulful songs like 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' by Sonu Nigam from Agneepath and Arijit Singh's 'Khamoshiyan.' When asked to sing a Pakistani song, he chose to perform Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Zaroori Tha.'

Intrigued by the soulful performances and his beautiful voice, the YouTuber was compelled to ask why the man had not been gone for any talent show yet. The man explained that he needed to make a living to feed his children, but the YouTuber urged him to follow his dreams and make use of his terrific singing skills. The man revealed his name as Arif Khan, and at the YouTuber's request, he shared his phone number, asking the viewers to reach out to the man and help him in getting some recognition.

The video soon went viral online and garnered numerous views from people around the world. With loads of praises and applause received by the man, it certainly has the potential to turn into a story where a talent finally achieves the success it duly deserves. (ANI)

