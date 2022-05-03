PM Modi, Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen discuss Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the war in Ukraine with the Danish PM Mette Frederiksen during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between India and Denmark in Copenhagen. "We share many values. We are two democratic nations, we both believe in a rule-based international system. In times such as these, we need to build an even stronger bridge between us. As close partners, we also discussed the war in Ukraine," said Frederiksen.

Talking about the Bucha killings, she stressed for an independent investigation. Hundreds of civilians were found dead on the streets in Bucha, beside their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine has accused Russia of the massacre in Bucha. However, Russia has denied the allegations and claimed that it is Ukrainian propaganda. "We discussed the consequences of horrible crimes committed against civilians and the serious humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The reports on the killings of civilians in Bucha are deeply shocking. We have condemned these killings and we stress the need for an independent investigation," said the Danish PM.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. "Denmark and the entire European Union strongly condemn Russia's unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. My message is very clear, Russian President Vladimir Putin got to stop this war and end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia in this discussion," added Frederiksen.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised to help Ukraine with military aid to fight Russia. Welcoming PM Modi to Denmark, Frederiksen said that both countries share a strong relationship.

"Thank You so much. First of all, once again, a very warm welcome to Denmark, His Excellency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I had a very productive meeting today. The relations between our two countries are very strong. PM Modi, I deeply appreciate this important meeting," said the Danish PM. PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen today to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Denmark and India are moving fast in transforming our Green Strategic Partnership into some concrete results. The Indian government has high ambitions for the green transition and for making India more independent of fossil fuels. I am very proud that Danish solutions play a key role in realizing these important ambitions. Today, we have agreed on a number of concrete steps on green energy, clean water and to counter the next global health crisis. Just to mention a few examples. Hopefully, the two of us will lead by example by showing that green growth and green tradition can go hand-in-hand. I am convinced that India and Denmark have huge untapped potential for trade and investment," added Frederiksen. Further, she also talked about Nordic Summit 2022, Frederiksen said, "I look forward to continuing the discussion between the two of us tomorrow also with our Nordic colleagues at the Indo-Nordic Summit 2022."

During Denmark's visit, PM Modi will take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where we will take stock of our cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018. The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region. (ANI)

