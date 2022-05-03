Left Menu

Denmark PM shows PM Modi Pattachitra painting gifted by him adorning her home

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gave a tour of her residence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and showed the Pattachitra painting gifted by PM Modi during her last India visit, that is adorning her home.

ANI | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-05-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 18:39 IST
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gave a tour of her residence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and showed the Pattachitra painting gifted by PM Modi during her last India visit that is adorning her home. "India's soft power and Odisha's treasure in the form of Pattachitra painting adorns the Denmark PM HE Frederiksen's residence. She gave a tour of her residence to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji and showed the painting gifted by PM Modi during her last India visit. Proud moment!" Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

The Prime Minister held one-to-one conversations and delegation-level talks with the Danish PM to boost the India-Denmark friendship. After the conclusion level talks, the two sides also signed seven agreements. PM Modi's Denmark visit started shortly after concluding his Berlin visit on Tuesday.

During his one-day Germany visit, PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. The one-on-one meeting between the two leaders was followed by the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), the plenary session of which was co-chaired by PM Modi and German chancellor Scholz.

Addressing a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the economy, ecology, trade, investment linkages, and green partnership between India and Germany were the central pillars on which the discussions focussed. In a joint statement, Germany made an advance commitment to provide 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance in India until 2030 under the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership signed between the two countries. (ANI)

