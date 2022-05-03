Putin will have phone conversation with Macron today
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
ANI | Moscow | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:06 IST
Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace said that leaders will hold phone talks.
Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace said that leaders will hold phone talks.
"Yes, there is," Peskov said when asked whether there is a phone conversation with the French president in Putin's schedule for Tuesday. (ANI/Sputnik)
