Putin will have phone conversation with Macron today

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], May 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace said that leaders will hold phone talks.

"Yes, there is," Peskov said when asked whether there is a phone conversation with the French president in Putin's schedule for Tuesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

