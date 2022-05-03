PM Modi, Danish counterpart hold talks on Ukraine conflict, trade, green partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday exchanged views on current regional and global developments including the conflict in Ukraine, India-EU trade negotiations and the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries. In a joint statement, the Danish Prime Minister reiterated Denmark's strong condemnation of the unlawful and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by Russian Forces. The two Prime Ministers expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine.

"They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. They emphasized that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states. They discussed the destabilizing effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its broader regional and global implications. Both sides agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue," the joint statement read. The two Prime Ministers emphasized the importance of India- EU Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen this partnership.

The two leaders appreciated the progress in restart of negotiations on India- EU Trade, Investment and Geographical Indicators Agreements and called for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial approach and an early and simultaneous conclusion. They welcomed the launch of the Trade and Technology Council between EU and India underlining the importance of deep, strategic collaboration on cross-cutting issues related to trade, trusted technology and security. The two leaders also recalled the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and agreed to support efforts towards its early implementation.

On the issue of climate cooperation, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the international agreement at COP26 on the need for accelerated climate action for holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degree above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degree above pre-industrial level. The two sides confirmed the aspirations - through the Green Strategic Partnership - to take global leadership in pushing for ambitious green energy transition and demonstrate the pathways to achieving it, focusing both on energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The Danish Prime Minister stressed Denmark's commitment to speed up the phase out of fossil fuels and the deployment of renewable energy in Denmark to reach the goal of reducing emissions by 70 percent by 2030. Denmark was also determined to push for an acceleration of the implementation of the European Green Deal. The two Prime Ministers also confirmed the importance of cooperation on health as being part of the Green Strategic Partnership. The two sides confirmed their continued collaboration in the field of antimicrobial resistance. India conveyed its acceptance of the Danish invitation to join the International Center for Antimicrobial Resistance Solutions (ICARS) as Mission Partner.

Further, on the Green Strategic Partnership front, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the concrete progress under the Green Strategic Partnership and reconfirmed their commitment to democratic values, rule of law and respect for human rights on which the Green Strategic Partnership is based. The two Prime Ministers shared convergence of interest on the importance of climate action, green growth and energy diversification. The statement noted that the independence of energy supply based on fossil fuel is vital in this regard as well as security policy.

"Thus, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen their cooperation within the renewable energy sector and welcomed the work on a comprehensive Energy Policy Dialogue in India and Denmark especially strengthening cooperation on cross-sectoral energy planning with a focus on green hydrogen, integration of renewable energy, energy storage and decarbonisation," the joint statement read. (ANI)

