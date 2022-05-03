Don't miss chance to invest in India: PM Modi invokes 'FOMO' in Denmark

Highlighting the investment opportunities in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched India as the go-to destination for investment saying, those who don't invest in India will certainly miss out. "These days the term FOMO or 'fear of missing out' is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India's reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don't invest in our nation will certainly miss out," said PM Modi at India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen.

This comes after PM Modi Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks that a range of regional and global issues. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held enriching conversations on ways to combine Denmark's skill and India's scale, especially in areas of clean energy.

"PM Narendra Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen participate in India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from India and Denmark. Enriching conversations on ways to combine Denmark's skill & India's scale, especially in areas of clean energy and climate friendly technologies," the MEA said. Speaking during the business forum, PM Modi said there is great scope for investing in green technology. "Things like cold chains, shipping and ports also offer opportunities. India is working on PM-Gati Shakti for next generation Infra," said PM.

"The business worlds of India and Denmark have often worked together in the past. The strengths of our nations complement each other," he added. PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen exchanged views on current regional and global developments including the conflict in Ukraine, India-EU trade negotiations and the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

In a joint statement, the two Prime Ministers expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine. The two Prime Ministers emphasized the importance of India-EU Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen this partnership.

The two leaders appreciated the progress in restart of negotiations on India- EU Trade, Investment and Geographical Indicators Agreements and called for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial approach and an early and simultaneous conclusion. (ANI)

