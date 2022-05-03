Left Menu

India to make carbon-neutral airport in near future: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that India is working on making its airport carbon-neutral in future.

ANI | Montreal | Updated: 03-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 21:28 IST
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that India is working on making its airport carbon-neutral in future. Taking to Twitter, Scindia said, "India is working towards making its airports carbon neutral in the near future so as to emerge as a responsible player in the international civil aviation industry."

"The way Indian civil aviation has bounced back post #COVID19 with all protocols in place shows its resilience & determination. With a robust and holistic plan for the future, we are sure, we will set new milestones in air, soon" - at the Reception of the Indian delegation at @icao (International Civil Aviation Organisation)," he added. Upon reaching the ICAO office headquarters in Montreal, Scindia was received by the High Commissioner of India, Ajay Bisaria and the Representative of India, Shefali Juneja.

Earlier today, he participated in the roundtable discussion, organised by the Canada-India Business Council and spoke about the opportunities available in the civil aviation market in India. "Participated in an engaging roundtable discussion organized by the Canada-India Business Council, along with industry players from across the aviation spectrum. Spoke about the opportunities available in India, one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets globally," Scindia tweeted.

Scindia arrived here on Tuesday on the last leg of his visit to North America. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

