India had no hand in exploiting earth, says PM Modi

Underlining India's role on the global stage in the area of green transition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India had no hand in exploiting our Mother Earth, but it has taken on the challenge of saving the planet. PM Modi, along with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, addressed and interacted with the Indian community at the Bella Centre in Copenhagen.

More than 1000 members of the Indian community in Denmark consisting of students, researchers, professionals and business persons, participated in the event. The Prime Minister appreciated Prime Minister Frederiksen's warmth and respect for Indians and emphasized that both countries can work together in finding innovative solutions for green growth.

He lauded the positive role played by the Indian community in Denmark. He highlighted India's economic potential and invited more India-Denmark collaborations. "India had no hand in exploiting our Mother Earth, but we have taken on the challenge of saving her. By 2070, we have set a Net Zero target," PM Modi said while addressing the Indian community with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.

"India is among the very few nations, who are following up on its climate targets," he added. India has vowed to achieve the target of Net-Zero by the year 2070 and reach its non-fossil energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030.

During his address, PM Modi also urged his Danish friends to come to India to jointly find answers to the problems of the planet. When India first talked about Digital India, PM Modi said the world used to question the country's resolve.

"When I had spoken of Digital India, some people had raised all kinds of questions. 'Digital, in India?' I'd like to say that 5-6 years back we were one of the most backward nations in terms of per capita data consumption. But today, the situation has changed," he said. The Prime Minister also counted the Indian government in the digital arena.

"India consumes more mobile data than combined data consumed by several big nations. New users are not from cities but from far off villages. It hasn't only empowered villages and poor of India but also opened the gate to a major digital market. This is a real story of New India," he said. (ANI)

