PM Modi's visit starts new chapter in India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership: Foreign Secretary

ANI | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:53 IST
PM Modi's visit starts new chapter in India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership: Foreign Secretary
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra addressing a press briefing in Copenhagen on Tuesday . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit starts a new chapter in India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and sets an ambitious agenda of cooperation that is mutually beneficial for both countries, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing here after several high-level meetings between the two countries, Kwatra said, "PM Modi and the Danish PM held extensive discussions on the full range of bilateral cooperation as well as matters of global and regional interests."

"Prime Minister Modi's visit starts a new chapter in India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and sets an ambitious agenda of cooperation which is mutually beneficial for both our countries, economies and societies," he added. This comes after PM Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen concluded delegation-level talks on Tuesday.

A joint statement noted that the Green Strategic Partnership, established during the Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers in September, 2020, has become a catalyst for enhanced cooperation between India and Denmark. The two Prime Ministers welcomed the concrete progress under the Green Strategic Partnership and reconfirmed their commitment to democratic values, rule of law and respect for human rights on which the Green Strategic Partnership is based.

They noted with satisfaction the progress made in various areas since the visit of Prime Minister Frederiksen to India in October 2021, especially in the sectors of renewable energy, health, shipping, and water. The two Prime Ministers shared convergence of interest on the importance of climate action, green growth and energy diversification. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

