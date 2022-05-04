Danish business leader says economic reforms in India paving way for 'big developments'

Saying that the talks held on the occasion of the India-Denmark business forum were good, a top Danish business executive on Tuesday said that the economic reforms underway in India are creating new opportunities and are paving the way for "big developments". The India-Denmark Business Forum was held with the attendance of top business leaders from India and Denmark, in the presence of Prime Miniter Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

Answering a question on his opinion on economic reforms in India, Jorgen Mads Clausen, chairman of the board of directors at Danfoss said that in the past there were bureaucratic hindrances to major development initiatives which are no longer present. "I think these economic reforms in India is paving the way for big developments because, in the past, there were so many bureaucratic hindrances to big developments but it's getting better and better and there's a need for almost everything and so this is going to bode well for the future," Clausen said.

Talking about the business forum, Clausen said, "We had a very good talk across the table, and there were many ideas that came up. There are a lot of opportunities when you speak to each other." "For instance... we were very impressed by talking about Indian bananas. India is the world's largest banana producer, but it's not sold in the European Union because of a lack of cold transport, and that's a huge opportunity for export out of India and we should do something about it," he added.

Earlier, other business leaders expressed hope over investment prospects in India and growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. After meeting PM Modi, Jens-Peter Saul, President and CEO of Ramboll Group, praised PM Modi's leadership in the area of green growth.

"I think it's an ambitious leadership. I mean it's a fantastic nation and a very big nation but with the scale comes a lot of problems. And therefore transformation towards a green future is one of the main tasks you can have on this planet," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today pitched India as the go-to destination for investment saying, those who don't invest in India will certainly miss out.

"These days the term FOMO or 'fear of missing out' is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India's reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don't invest in our nation will certainly miss out," said PM Modi at India-Denmark Business Forum. PM Modi Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen also held delegation-level talks on a range of regional and global issues.

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Modi, Danish PM said that Denmark and India are moving fast in transforming our Green Strategic Partnership into some concrete results. "The Indian government has high ambitions for the green transition and for making India more independent of fossil fuels. I am convinced that India and Denmark have huge untapped potential for trade and investment," she added. (ANI)

