Australia puts 75 Russian state Duma lawmakers, DPR, LPR ministers on sanctions list

Australia has put 75 Russian State Duma lawmakers, as well as a number of key ministers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), on the sanctions list, according to data on the website of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 04-05-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 09:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the document, the list includes more than 20 DPR ministers and 15 LPR ministers.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

