North Korea fires what appears to be ballistic missile toward eastern waters: Japan

Pyongyang [North Korea], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the Japanese government said on Wednesday.

Earlier South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed that the DPRK fired an unidentified projectile in a short statement without further details. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)