Left Menu

Kabul residents complain of deactivated ATMs, difficulties in withdrawing cash

The residents of Kabul have complained of the deactivation of ATM machines causing difficulties in withdrawing money from the banks, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-05-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 11:04 IST
Kabul residents complain of deactivated ATMs, difficulties in withdrawing cash
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The residents of Kabul have complained of the deactivation of ATM machines causing difficulties in withdrawing money from the banks, reported local media. The citizens said that they are struggling to withdraw their money from the banks as the ATM machines in several parts of the city are deactivated, reported ToloNews.

"All the ATM machines are closed from which we used to take our salary," the media outlet quoted Mohammad Safeer, a resident of Kabul, as saying. "There has never been such a crowd. Now the problems are a bit high. The banks cannot distribute it properly and the ATM machines are closed," said Abdul Sabir, another resident of the city.

The citizens called for the reactivation of the machines. However, dismissing the complaints, the Central Bank said that ATM machines are now active across the country.

"Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) issued a statement to all private banks to reactivate their ATM machines and therefore, all ATM machines are active now," the media outlet quoted Mohammad Sabir Momand, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank, as saying. Notably, the Taliban's swift accession to power occurred in mid-August last year. After the fall of the former government, the Afghan banking system faced severe problems.

However, restrictions on withdrawing and transferring funds were recently lifted, reported the media outlet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022