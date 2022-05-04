Protest held in Turbat against enforced disappearances of Baloch students in Pakistan

Students from different educational institutions held a protest in Turbat city of Ketch district in Balochistan against enforced disappearances. They marched on highways through the press club carrying placards, banners and pictures of the missing persons.

After the march, the protestors staged a sit-in at the Shaheed Fida Chowk. The protestors brought Eid clothes and shoes of their loved ones who are now disappeared or have gone missing.

They said that while people were celebrating Eid, Baloch mothers were crying and hoping to have their children back. The enforced disappearances of students from educational institutions across the country have made it increasingly clear that the ruling elites and Pakistani agencies want to push the Baloch further backward. Force is increasingly being used by Pak agencies to intimidate the youth in Balochistan.

Balochistan has long demanded independence from Pakistan, and the multi-billion-dollar China-initiated One Belt One Road (OBOR) Project has further inflamed passions. The Baloch, who are opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as part of OBOR, are facing oppression and genocide by the Pakistan Army.

There are numerous incidents of enforced disappearances and killings of Baloch political activists, intellectuals, and students by the Pakistani security forces and secret agencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)