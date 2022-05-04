Left Menu

Domestic terminal of Nepal's airport vacated after call about 'suspicious object'

Nepal airport authorities on Wednesday vacated the domestic terminal of Tribhuvan International Airport after a phone call claiming that a suspicious object was planted inside the terminal was received.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-05-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:40 IST
Domestic terminal of Nepal's airport vacated after call about 'suspicious object'
Tribhuvan International Airport. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal airport authorities on Wednesday vacated the domestic terminal of Tribhuvan International Airport after a phone call claiming that a suspicious object was planted inside the terminal was received. The airport authorities said they evacuated passengers and staff members after receiving the call.

Meanwhile, a search for the suspicious object is underway. The authorities are also trying to identify the source of the phone call.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022