European Commission announces large-scale package of assistance to Ukraine

The European Commission will provide a recovery package to Ukraine, entailing massive investment to meet the country's needs, President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:03 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Brussels [Belgium], May 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Commission will provide a European Commission entailing massive investment to meet the country's needs, President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Today, I am proposing to you that we start working on an ambitious recovery package for our Ukrainian friends. This package should bring massive investment to meet the needs and the necessary reforms. It should address the existing weaknesses of the Ukrainian economy and lay the foundations for sustainable long-term growth," Von der Leyen said at a plenary session of the European Parliament. (ANI/Sputnik)

