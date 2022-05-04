Left Menu

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to visit India from May 4-6

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will pay an official visit to India from May 4-6, 2022 to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:30 IST
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will pay an official visit to India from May 4-6, 2022 to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. This will be Di Maio's first visit to India and he will be accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release.

During the visit, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, will hold bilateral talks with the visiting Foreign Minister on 6 May 2022 and will review the progress in implementation of the Action Plan 2020-24 launched at the Virtual Summit in November 2020 and also exchange views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, added the release. Di Maio will also meet with Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal and co-chair a business round-table. Before reaching Delhi, he will visit Bengaluru where he will be meeting with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai.

India and Italy enjoy long-standing, friendly relations which have witnessed a fresh momentum in recent years with the successful Virtual Summit in November 2020 and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italy in October 2021 where both countries announced a Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition. The Foreign Minister's visit will provide an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of the bilateral relations and further expand and deliver on our close partnership, especially in priority areas like trade and investment linkages, defence and security, clean and green energy, and science & technology cooperation, said the release. (ANI)

