Left Menu

New Zealand reports 8,454 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 8,454 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:05 IST
New Zealand reports 8,454 new community cases of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 8,454 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday. Among the new community infections, 2,568 were reported in the largest city Auckland, said the ministry.

In addition, 124 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border. Currently, there are 481 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 14 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 24 more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 957,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

From midnight Sunday, New Zealand's borders have opened to visitors from 60 visa-waiver countries for the first time since closing its international borders in March 2020 over the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022