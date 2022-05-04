Left Menu

Pakistan slips further on World Press Freedom Index

Pakistan has dropped further on the list of countries in terms of protection of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has dropped further on the list of countries in terms of protection of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Pakistan has fallen by 12 places to 157 out of 180 countries, according to the RSF report released on the World Press Freedom Day.

In 2021, Pakistan was ranked 145 on the list of the Paris-based media watchdog. Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) expressed concern about the worsening press freedom in the country, Geo News reported.

CPNE President Kazim Khan said that one can disagree with the editorial policy, however, no one can impose their decision on an institution. Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili said that freedom of expression will be protected by putting personal interests above everything.

World Press Freedom Day falls on May 3 every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

