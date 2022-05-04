Left Menu

Chinese embassy rebukes Washington's false claims against China over Ukraine issue

The Chinese Embassy in the United States on Tuesday rebuked the U.S. State Department's recent false claims that Chinese officials and media "routinely amplify Kremlin's propaganda, conspiracy theories, and disinformation" on the Ukraine issue.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:11 IST
Chinese embassy rebukes Washington's false claims against China over Ukraine issue
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chinese Embassy in the United States on Tuesday rebuked the U.S. State Department's recent false claims that Chinese officials and media "routinely amplify Kremlin's propaganda, conspiracy theories, and disinformation" on the Ukraine issue. Asked by the press to comment on a statement posted Monday on the U.S. State Department's website, the embassy's spokesperson said "China's position on the Ukraine issue is impartial, objective and beyond reproach."

"When it comes to spreading disinformation, the U.S. side should seriously reflect on itself," the spokesperson said, noting that "Over the years, the U.S. has waged wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, killing 335,000 civilians. This is not disinformation." "The vast majority of countries in the world stand for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and negotiation, and none of them wants to see the situation escalate or even get out of control. This is not disinformation," the spokesperson added.

"In the working document submitted by the U.S. to the meeting of the State Parties to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) in November 2021, the U.S. admitted that it has 26 biolabs in Ukraine. According to the fact sheet released by the Department of Defense in March 2022, the U.S. is supporting 46 facilities in Ukraine," the spokesperson said. "These are not disinformation." The spokesperson urged Washington to welcome joint verification by the international community under the UN and the BWC, adding that "blaming and smearing just won't solve the problem." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022